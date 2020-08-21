NEET 2020: Exam cities alloted; admit cards to be released shortly on ntaneet.nic.in

Ahead of NEET-UG 2020 scheduled on September 13, the National Testing Agency has announced that it will issue the admit cards shortly.

As per the official notice, NTA has shared the information about the candidates about the exam centre city they have been allotted.

In order to facilitate the candidate, advance information for allotment of Centre City is given to the applicant on the official website.

After the NEET admit card 2020 is released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on September 13, 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for May 3 and was postponed to July 26 due to Coronavirus related lockdown. The exam was again postponed to September 13.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the official websites - www.nta.ac.in and www.ntaneet.nic.in for latest updates.

For any further clarification, the candidates can also contact at neetanta.ac.in or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.