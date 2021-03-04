NEET 2021: Dates to be out soon; keep these documents ready while filling application form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. As the NTA has announced dates for all 4 sessions of JEE Mains, students are now waiting for the agency to declare the dates for the medical entrance exam.
The entrance exam is usually conducted once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May.
As per the report by TOI, the NEET UG exam will have no changes this year. Speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, stated that the exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode between June and July 2021.
Khare also stated that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.
He added that the exam dates will be announced soon.
In February, Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.
Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic—over 14.37 lakh candidates had appeared for it despite the protest to postpone the exam amid the pandemic.
NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.
Once the NTA declares the dates for NEET 2021, the application process will start on its official website.
Here are the documents that will be required to apply for the exam:
Candidates must have a valid email id and a mobile number to generate the OTP and also to create an account on the NTA website.
The soft copy of government authorized copy like- Aadhaar card, Passport, Ration card.
The scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb.
The scanned image of the signature of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb
The scanned image of the left-hand thumb Impression of the candidate should be in JPG format and the Image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb
The scanned image of the Class 10th certificate of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 100Kb to 300Kb
The scanned image of postcard size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 50Kb to 300Kb
The fee can be paid by Credit Card/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, PAYTM.
