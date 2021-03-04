NEET 2021: Dates to be out soon; keep these documents ready while filling application form

As per the report by TOI, the NEET UG exam will have no changes this year. Speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, stated that the exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode between June and July 2021.

Khare also stated that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.

He added that the exam dates will be announced soon.

In February, Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.