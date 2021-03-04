NEET 2021: Dates to be out soon; click here for previous year cut-offs and trends

Students preparing for admissions to medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and pharmacy undergraduate (UG) programmes are eagerly waiting for the dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.

The competitive examination is usually conducted once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May.

After the education minister had declared that JEE Main would be conducted multiple times, students had been demanding the same for NEET UG.

However, as per the report by TOI, the NEET UG exam will have no changes this year. Speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, stated that the exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode between June and July 2021.

Khare also stated that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.