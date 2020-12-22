Nearly 40,000 found with COVID symptoms in survey of 1.72 cr Delhi residents

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi have surveyed over 1.72 crore residents so far for coronavirus-like symptoms to assess the spread of the infection and found that just over 39,500 had cough, fever and other indicators of the viral disease, officials said Monday.

They shared the figurer after Lt Governor Anil Baijal Monday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority where officers concerned apprised the LG of the declining number of coronavirus cases in the city.

They also said that the officials were asked to give due priority to non-Covid patients and normal surgeries too now as the coronavirus situation is improving in the city and most beds for COVID patients are vacant, they said.

Battling a third wave of coronavirus, the government had taken several measures last months including reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.