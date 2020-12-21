As UK combats new COVID-19 strain, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants flights banned

Over the last few weeks, the United Kingdom has found itself scrambling to curb COVID-19 cases stemming from a new, far more infectious, strain of the virus. Several countries have already banned flights to and from the UK and India is expected to soon take a call on the same. However, with restrictions announced thus far, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to ban all flights to the UK.
"New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately," the AAP leader tweeted on Monday.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed concerns about the new strain of the virus, stating that there was no need to panic. The government, he explained, was alert.
India has so far recorded a little more than 10 million cases. According to the update released on Monday morning, India had recorded 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 25,709 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours.
As cases in the UK continue to rise, the western nation has withdrawn the possibility of Christmas and New Year relaxation in COVID-19 rules. Amid growing concerns, several countries have placed a curb on flights to the UK (as well as more generic bans on travel). Presently this list of countries includes Canada, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel.
