As UK combats new COVID-19 strain, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants flights banned

Over the last few weeks, the United Kingdom has found itself scrambling to curb COVID-19 cases stemming from a new, far more infectious, strain of the virus. Several countries have already banned flights to and from the UK and India is expected to soon take a call on the same. However, with restrictions announced thus far, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to ban all flights to the UK.

"New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately," the AAP leader tweeted on Monday.