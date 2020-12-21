New COVID-19 strain: Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan bats for 'immediate suspension' of UK flights

Over the last few weeks, the UK has been left reeling as a new strain of COVID-19 makes its presence felt in the country. While officials say that this new variant does not seem to be more harmful, the mutation has made it far more infectious.

As cases intensify, the UK has withdrawn the possibility of Christmas week relaxation in COVID-19 rules, and several states have announced a temporary halt on flights to and from UK. The list of countries which have placed a curb on flights to the UK (as well as more generic bans on travel) at present include Canada, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel.

India too is mulling the possibility. According to reports, the Health Ministry is slated to meet on Monday to take a call on the situation. Reportedly, a meeting of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 has been called to discuss the new strain in the UK.