New COVID-19 strain: Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan bats for 'immediate suspension' of UK flights

Over the last few weeks, the UK has been left reeling as a new strain of COVID-19 makes its presence felt in the country. While officials say that this new variant does not seem to be more harmful, the mutation has made it far more infectious.
As cases intensify, the UK has withdrawn the possibility of Christmas week relaxation in COVID-19 rules, and several states have announced a temporary halt on flights to and from UK. The list of countries which have placed a curb on flights to the UK (as well as more generic bans on travel) at present include Canada, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel.
India too is mulling the possibility. According to reports, the Health Ministry is slated to meet on Monday to take a call on the situation. Reportedly, a meeting of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 has been called to discuss the new strain in the UK.
And while further details about this meeting are not yet known, many have since struck a cautionary note, urging the government to take steps to ensure that the new strain does not make its way to India.
One of the well known voices batting for a ban of flights is that of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan who took to Twitter urging the government to enforce an 'immediate' suspension of flights.
"Govt must immediately suspend all flights to and from UK until there is clarity on the new mutated coronavirus. Till then all passengers from Incoming flights from must be quarantined," he tweeted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)