Nawab Malik slams Centre, says Union Budget reads like BJP manifesto

Mumbai: People are confused over the Budget presented by Central government as the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for upcoming assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said, "The government is being used to turn elections in the favour of their party. People are confused over the Union Budget 2021 as the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto." The slogan of self-reliance was initiated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and now he (PM Modi) has started stealing slogans as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a place for international companies and wants to hand over Indian companies to them, he alleged.