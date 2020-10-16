Navratri 2020: Wishes, messages, images to send over WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook

The auspicious occasion of Navratri is just around the corner and it is time to start prepping for the celebrations with the same fervor and enthusiasm.

The nine-day fest, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, begins on October 17 this year.

The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and is associated with the prominent battle that took place between Durga and demon Mahishasura.

While every year one would go pandal hoping to offer prayers to the Goddess, this year amid the pandemic, one would have to not get a chance to do so.