Navratri 2020: Wishes, messages, images to send over WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook

The auspicious occasion of Navratri is just around the corner and it is time to start prepping for the celebrations with the same fervor and enthusiasm.
The nine-day fest, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, begins on October 17 this year.
The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and is associated with the prominent battle that took place between Durga and demon Mahishasura.
While every year one would go pandal hoping to offer prayers to the Goddess, this year amid the pandemic, one would have to not get a chance to do so.
Here are some messages, wishes, images to send over to your family and friends on this auspicious occasion:
Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.
May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival will be great for you!
There's something magical about this festival. It transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and agony into ecstasy. Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. Happy Navratri to you and your family.
I hope that on the pious occasion of Navratri you are blessed with good health and prosperity. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to my dearest mother.
May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!
Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the prosperity of Ma Lakshmi, and the wisdom of Ma Saraswati. Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Have a blessed Navratri!
13. Yaa Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Shanti Roopen Samsthitaa, Namas Tasyai Namas Tasyai Namas Tasyai Namo Namah. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.
15. This Navratri, let us get inspired by Maa Durga and destroy all the evil that is within us. Let us hope and pray that the world becomes a better place for our future generations. Jai Mata Di.