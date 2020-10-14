Navratri 2020: List of colours to wear during the 9-day festival

The auspicious occasion of Navratri being just round the corner and it is time to start prepping for the celebrations with the same fervour and enthusiasm. While Navratri 2020 celebrations are likely to be low-key, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing should stop you from getting decked up this festive season!

The nine-day fest, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, starts on begins on October 17. It marks the victory of good over evil and is associated to the prominent battle that took place between Durga and demon Mahishasura. As each day is associated to the incarnation of the goddess, devotees get dressed in a specific colours dedicated to the same.

Here are the list of colours to wear on each day of Navratri 2020:

Day 1, October 17 - Pratipada: Grey

Day 2, October 18 - Dwitya: Orange

Day 3, October 19 - Tritiya: White

Day 4, October 20 - Chaturthi: Red

Day 5, October 21 - Panchami: Royal Blue

Day 6, October 22 - Sashti: Yellow

Day 7, October 23 - Saptami: Green

Day 8, October 24 - Ashtami: Peacock Green

Day 9, October 25 - Navami: Purple