'Nautanki' to gain sympathy: Adhir Ranjan on alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee; Anand Sharma condemns violence

New Delhi: Hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was injured after being attacked by a few men, the Congress' West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused her of resorting to 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) and theatrics to gain public sympathy ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "This is 'siyasi pakhand' to gain sympathy. Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' (drama) after sensing difficulties in Nandigram.

He said it is strange that during the time when she was allegedly attacked there were no policeman around her.

"She is not just the chief minister, she is the Police Mantri' too. No one can believe that there was no police with Bengal's 'police mantri'. When the police have thrown a security cordon in Nandigram, some youth pushing the chief minister is unbelievable," Chowdhury added.