West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee sustains multiple injuries while campaigning in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sustained multiple injuries on her left leg while campaigning in Nandigram.

Following the incident, the TMC leader got admitted in Woodburn ward of SSKM hospital in Kolkata. After X-Ray and CT scan, the TMC supremo was taken to Bangur Institute of Neurology for the MRI before being admitted once again to SSKM.

The MRI report revealed that Banerjee had sustained soft tissue injury, injury on ligament and fracture on foot. One of her doctors, Shantanu Sen, said that the TMC supremo will have to be admitted to the hospital for her treatment. A medical team has been formed comprising of experts from six departments which includes Anesthesia department and Neuro department.

Several leaders like Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of the chief minister have since visited the hospital.

Chanting slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a large number of TMC supporters and cadres also gathered outside SSKM hospital. The TMC supporters also held agitations in different parts of the state over the alleged attack on Mamata.

Amidst ‘Go back’ slogan by the TMC supporters, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the hospital to take stock of the Chief Minister’s health. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi party’s Akhilesh Yaday and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have also enquired about Mamata's health.

According to the TMC supremo around four or five people had purposely banged the door of her car on her left leg while she was in Nandigram. The incident happened at Reyapara area of Nandigram where the West Bengal Chief Minister had rented a two BHK apartment. The Chief Minister was supposed to stay back at Nandigram today, but due to the injury she was brought back to Kolkata for treatment by green corridor.

“There was no police to protect me. Few people purposely attacked me by banging the car’s door on my leg. I am also having a minor chest pain. The attack was deliberately planned,” claimed Mamata while returning to Kolkata.

While Mamata was initially spotted sitting on the co-driver's seat after the injury. she was later seen lying down at the back seat of her car with ice wrapped in a cloth on her leg.

The Opposition is however skeptical. According to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is doing drama fearing loss in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Though the actual reasons that caused her injury are yet to be verified, a few eye-witnesses said that the TMC supremo had toggled and sustained injury and that nobody had pushed her. Some even claimed that the car had started moving with the door open which eventually had hurt the TMC supremo.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had asked for a detailed report of the incident in accordance with the district police.

BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya said a CBI investigation should be undertaken to get the real picture.

Meanwhile, while taking stock of the health of West Bengal Chief Minister, Union Home Ministry also announced that they can provide extra security to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that fearing loss the TMC supremo had resorted to ‘Drama’.

According to poll analysts, this can be a ‘game-changer’ for the Ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.