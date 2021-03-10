West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Breaking the silence over the alliance candidate for Nandigram seat, the CPI(M) on Wednesday said that they will fight the Assembly polls from the Nandigram constituency. Announcing on behalf of the Left Front and its allied parties, CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose said that they will field Minakshi Mukherjee as its candidate from Nandigram constituency against heavyweights TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Giving chance to the young cadres, the Left Front has also fielded JNU Student Union leader Aishe Ghosh from Jamuria and Satarup Ghosh from Kasba constituency.

“This time we have fielded several young leaders from different constituencies, so that we can win sizeable seats. Minakshi is a fighter for which we have pitched her from the Nandigram constituency.

Notably, sitting Left Front MLA Sujan Chakraborty is fielded again from Jadavpur constituency and senior politburo member Md. Salim is also given a ticket to fight the upcoming assembly polls.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Manas Mukherjee who is a sitting MLA from Kamarhati constituency has been replaced by Sayandip Mitra from Kamarhati constituency.

Addressing the press conference, the Left Front chairman said that the CPI (M) had announced all their candidates’ names and their alliance parties Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) will also announce their candidates’ names soon.