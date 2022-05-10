National Technology Day 2022: History and Significance

National Technology Day has a significant historical importance in India. This day is commemorated as an achievement of India's technical advances, since on May 11, 1998, the country successfully tested nuclear weapons in Pokhran.

Every year on this day, officials pay honour to India's scientists for their achievements. We can all agree that technological growth is affecting the country's livelihood and status. National Technology Day is observed in India to honour the remarkable hard work and achievements of Indian scientists.

National Technology Day's history takes us back to 1999, when then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as a day of significant achievement for the country. The Technology Development Board ever since has been honouring scientists and engineers and their technological innovations that have added to the growth of India on this day.

History

It was on 11th May, 1998, that India achieved a major technological breakthrough by successfully carrying out series of nuclear tests at Pokhran.

In addition, the first indigenous aircraft “Hansa-3” was tested on this day, besides which India also performed successful test firing of the Trishul missile on the same day.

Considering the technological advancements, the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, declared 11th May to be celebrated as National Technology Day every year.

Significance

Every year, for furtherance of its mandate, Technology Development Board (TDB) seeks applications for National awards for commercialization of technologies under three categories National Awards, MSME awards, and Startup awards.

These awards are conferred to various industries for successful commercialization of innovative indigenous technology. This annual honour provides a platform of recognition to the Indian industries and their technology provider who work to bring innovation to the market and help in contributing to the vision of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.

TDB is a statutory body of Government of India functioning under Department of Science of Technology which provides financial assistance to Indian industrial concerns and other agencies, for commercialization of indigenized technologies or adaptation of imported technologies for wider domestic applications. Since its inception in 1996, TDB has funded more than 300 companies for commercialization of technologies.

Theme

The theme for 2022 is “Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future”. The theme was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Usually, a large-scale event is organised in New Delhi for the National Technology Day celebrations and the President is invited to be the chief guest. He confers awards to scientists and honours them for their achievements.

The National Award for Successful Commercialisation of Indigenous Technology is given to an industrial concern for successfully developing & commercialising an indigenous technology on this day, according to the Technology Development Board.

