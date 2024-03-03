National Safety Day 2024: All You Need To Know About Its Significance, History & Theme

National Safety Day is observed on March 4, every year to promote safety measures. In March 2024 the National Safety Week will be celebrated from March 4 to March 10. National Safety Day highlights the significance of adopting safety measures. The day also highlights the safety measures and explores ways to make every sector safer for people.

This year's theme

National Safety Day is celebrated every year with a different theme. The theme for National Safety Day 2024 is 'Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence'. This theme highlights the need for a safety-centric approach to ensure the well-being of the environment and individuals. Last year, the theme was "Our Aim -Zero Harm" which focused on the need to bring workplace harm to nil.

Importance of National Safety Day

The National Safety Council, an NGO, plays a major role in advocating occupational safety, road safety and human health safety. On National Safety Day, various institutions, NGOs and governments create awareness about occupational risks and hazards and focus on preventions that can be taken to prevent injuries or accidents.

In India, occupational safety is important as it protects workers, reduces healthcare costs, boosts employee morale and enhances productivity. This day raises awareness about safety issues across various sectors including homes, public places, workplaces and industries. It also recognises and appreciates organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to safety work.

History of National Safety Day

The National Safety Council (NSC) of India was established on March 4, 1966. Since the council started National Safety Day celebrations in 1972, the day has been observed annually to increase public awareness of occupational safety and health. The Bombay Public Trust Act of 1950 created the National Safety Council as a public trust in the year 2000. The council collaborates with various organisations, government bodies and institutions to highlight the significance of human safety. This day also provides an opportunity to highlight the role of employers and employees in ensuring a safe and healthy work environment.