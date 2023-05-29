 Vision Zero summit: Three-day national meet on road safety begins in Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day national conference on road safety, Vision Zero summit, began on Monday. Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra said every possible effort was made to save human lives.

Over 50 research papers will be presented by academicians from institutions working on topics such as engineering, land use planning, driver psychology and education, safety management, healthcare and trauma facilities and vehicle technology.

Mishra said strict steps were needed to prevent road accidents. Due to lack of traffic sense, good roads and state-of-the-art vehicles, the increase in accidents was worrying. “It is very important to stop drunk driving and overspeeding to prevent accidents and loss of life,” he added. The DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena said that large number of people died in road accidents after mobile phones came in use. These accidents cause loss of 4 per cent of country's GDP, he said.

Professor Dr Rahul Tiwari of MANIT said the summit was being organised in coordination with the Police Training and Research Institute and transport department. Researchers, policy makers and doctors will share platform to discuss steps to prevent road accident deaths and serious injuries.

