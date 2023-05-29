Bhopal: Man murders elder brother over property dispute in Bajaria, arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his wife and sons, hacked his elder brother to death over a property dispute in Bajaria, the police said on Monday.

The police added that the wife of the key accused and one of his sons, who were also involved in the killing of the man, are on the run, while the key accused and two of his sons have been arrested.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bajaria police station, Mehtaab Singh said that the man who was killed by his kin has been identified as Gagan Shrivastava (48).

Gagan had a long standing property dispute with his brother Jageshwar Shrivastava, as Gagan owned a property in which Jageshwar was also a contender. Jageshwar had allegedly been asking for his share since a long time, but was constantly being turned down by Gagan.

The duo used to argue frequently over property dispute. They again landed in an argument on May 23, following which Jageshwar, his three sons Udit, Mudit and Hasmukh, and his wife Deepa, began assaulting Gagan physically.

Gagan sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital by his neighbours. He died while undergoing treatment on Saturday, after which the cops were informed, who arrested Jageshwar, Udit and Hasmukh, while Deepa and Mudit are still at large.

