35th National Road Safety Month 2024 being observed by Adani Electricity across its divisions

As part of the 35th National Road Safety Month 2024, observed from January 15 to February 14, 2024, the Adani Electricity Safety team, in collaboration with Mumbai Traffic police officials, conducted Road Safety awareness sessions for Adani Electricity employees across its divisions. The sessions focused on educating employees on essential road safety practices, such as using footpaths for walking, adhering to traffic signals, staying alert while crossing roads, wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, and avoiding mobile phone use while driving. Additionally, employees were enlightened about various road safety challenges and the impact and importance of responsible behavior for their own safety. The sessions culminated in a Road Safety oath, where all employees pledged to remain vigilant and committed to road safety principles.