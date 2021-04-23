National Panchayati Raj Day 2021: Significance, history, and all you need to know

National Panchayati Raj Day is the national day of Panchayati Raj System in India. It is celebrated by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on 24 April annually.

Significance of this Day?

This annual celebration is done in order to commemorate the historic day on which the Constitution Act (73rd Amendment) passed in 1992. However, it came into existence a year later on April 24,1993. Therefore, National Panchayati Raj Day is commemorated to celebrate the inception of decentralised power. The then Prime Minister of Indian Manmohan Singh declared the first National Panchayati Raj Day on 24 April 2010. He mentioned that if Panchayati Raj institutions functioned properly and locals participated in the development process, the Maoist threat could be countered. The decision of decentralising power at the rural level was made because it was difficult for a single Chief Minister to look after an entire state solely and solve their issues in the minimum time possible.