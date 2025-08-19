Meerut Murder Re-Run: Woman Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, Stuffs Body In Blue Drum With Salt; Arrested In Rajasthan | X/@satyagrahindia

Alwar: Months after the horrific Meerut murder case, Rajasthan police, on Monday, August 18, arrested a woman and her lover, reportedly the son of her landlord, after her husband's dead body was discovered in a sealed blue drum.



The victim, identified as Hansram from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, had been living with his wife Sunita and three children in Kishangarh Bas for the past two months.

Body Recovered After Foul Smell Complaints



According to police officials, neighbours alerted authorities after detecting a foul smell from the rented accommodation. On Sunday, August 17, Hansram’s body was found locked inside a drum placed on the roof of the house. Investigators said the body had multiple injuries caused by a sharp weapon. They also found salt applied across the remains, allegedly to hasten decomposition.



According to a report by Aaj Tak, the police confirmed that Hansram worked at a local brick kiln and was known to consume alcohol regularly, often drinking with the landlord’s son, Jitendra. Following the murder, both Sunita and Jitendra disappeared along with Sunita’s three children.



Accused Couple Taken Into Custody



On Monday, August 18, police traced and arrested Sunita and Jitendra in Khairthal-Tijara district. Officials told news agencies that both suspects are now being questioned in custody. Preliminary findings suggest the killing took place at the rented rooftop room where the couple had been living.



Police sources also revealed that Sunita was active on social media and frequently made short video reels, sometimes appearing with her husband. Investigators are probing whether her relationship with Jitendra played a role in the crime.



The case is currently under investigation, and the police are examining the motive behind the killing and how the body was concealed.