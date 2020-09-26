'A nation is dumb without a national language': Twitter irked as Panchayati Raj Ministry shares quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj irked many on Saturday after it took to Twitter with a quote purportedly by Mahatma Gandhi and suggested that a national language was of major significance to India. Since then, the handle has shared two more posts centered around Gandhi.

"A nation is dumb without a national language," read the quote. Perhaps a tad ironically, it was printed in both Hindi and English.

Here, we feel compelled to mention that the word dumb is not meant as aslight. Perhaps a better translation would have been that a nation is "mute" without a national language. We mention this because some of those reacting to the post appeared to be under the impression that their intellectual prowess was being questioned.