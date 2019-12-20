National Human Rights Commission team visits Jamia campus

New Delhi: A seven-member team of the National human Rights Commission on Friday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University as part of its probe into the alleged police excesses following their entry into the varsity campus, an official said. According to the Jamia official, the NHRC team visited the library, which the police had allegedly stormed while looking for 'outsiders' who had indulged in violence and arson during the protest outside the campus against the amended citizenship law on Sunday and had sneaked into the campus.