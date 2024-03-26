National High Speed Rail Corp To Install Advanced Wind Speed Monitoring System On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route |

National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd has announced plans to deploy a sophisticated Wind Speed Monitoring System at 14 strategic points along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

In a significant move to enhance passenger safety and operational efficiency, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd has announced plans to deploy a sophisticated Wind Speed Monitoring System at 14 strategic points along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This includes installations at five locations in Maharashtra and nine locations in Gujarat.

"With wind speeds posing a potential challenge in certain areas, particularly river bridges and regions prone to gusts, the initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate risks associated with adverse weather conditions" said Sushma Gaur, spokesperson of NHSRCL.

"Identified as a crucial preventive measure, 14 strategic locations spanning Gujarat and Maharashtra have been earmarked for the installation of Anemometers on the viaduct. These cutting-edge devices are tailored to provide real-time wind speed data within a range of 0 to 70 meters per second, covering a full 360-degree spectrum" she said.

According to NHSRCL, under the operational guidelines, if wind speeds fluctuate between 20 meter per second to 35 metre per second, train velocities will be dynamically adjusted to ensure passenger comfort and safety. In the event of wind speeds surpassing the 35 metre per second threshold, operations will be promptly suspended as a precautionary measure. Affected trains will be diverted to designated safe zones, such as tunnels or mountain folds, where wind speeds are comparatively lower.

"The meticulous monitoring of wind dynamics will be overseen by the Operation Control Centre (OCC), which will leverage the data relayed by the Anemometers installed across critical junctures along the corridor. This centralized monitoring mechanism will empower authorities to make informed decisions in real-time, safeguarding both passengers and infrastructure from the potential impact of adverse weather phenomena" said an official.

"The implementation of this state-of-the-art Wind Speed Monitoring System underscores the project's commitment to prioritizing safety and reliability while traversing through challenging terrains. With construction efforts progressing steadily, the integration of such advanced technologies reaffirms the project's resolve to set new benchmarks in high-speed rail transportation, promising a seamless and secure journey for passengers along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor" said a senior official of NHSRCL.