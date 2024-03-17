Bullet Train Corridor Construction Accelerates: Mumbai's BKC To Zaroli Segment Advances Towards Completion

Bullet Train Corridor Construction Accelerates | FPJ

Mumbai: Construction activity on the BKC (Mumbai) to Zaroli section of the bullet train corridor in Maharashtra has kicked into high gear. Spanning a total of 156 kilometers from Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, this segment represents a significant engineering feat.

According to an official, Mumbai to Zaroli stretch is characterized by its complex elevated structures, including a 21-kilometer-long tunnel, with 7 kilometers passing beneath the sea, along with 6 mountain tunnels.

Additionally, the route encompasses 36 crossings, featuring 11 steel and river bridges across major water bodies such as the Ulhas, Vaitarna, and Jagani rivers. Notably, the Vaitarna river hosts the longest river bridge in the entire bullet train project, stretching over 2.32 kilometers.

"This section ( Maharashtra )is also home to four crucial bullet train stations located in BKC, Thane, Virar, and Boisar. These stations, situated within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), serve as vital transportation hubs for thousands of commuters who travel between them daily, utilizing various modes of transport, including local trains, cars, and city buses" said an official.

"The ongoing construction efforts are making significant strides, with several key milestones achieved. Land acquisition for the project stands at 100%, providing a solid foundation for the development. Additionally, cleaning and grubbing works are well underway, alongside advanced stages of geotechnical investigations. Open foundation work is also progressing rapidly, marking a tangible step forward in the corridor's realization" further added officials.

The BKC (Mumbai ) to Zaroli section not only symbolizes a technological marvel but also holds immense promise for enhancing connectivity and economic development in the region.

"As construction continues to gain momentum, we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact the bullet train project will have on Maharashtra's transportation landscape and overall socio-economic fabric. With concerted efforts and unwavering dedication, the vision of a high-speed rail network connecting Mumbai to other key destinations is steadily becoming a reality" said an official.