Not June 8, Narendra Modi To Take Oath As Prime Minister On June 9 Now: Report

PM Narendra Modi | File

Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister of India on June 9, according toa report in India Today quoting sources. Yesterday, it was reported that his swearing-in ceremony would be held a day earlier, on June 8. However, as per reports, the changes have been made due to astrological consultation.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that Modi along with several ministers of his new cabinet will take oath on June 8 in the evening. Several world leaders along with key leaders of the NDA alliance are expected to be present during the grand swearing-in ceremony.

World Leaders To Attend Grand Ceremony

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal are among the first dignitaries to have confirmed their attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources revealed on Thursday. Both leaders had previously extended their congratulations to Modi for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Additionally, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe accepted Modi's invitation to the ceremony. Wickremesinghe also congratulated Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral success during a phone call, where Modi extended the invitation.

About 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results have been announced, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats. This total is significantly lower than expected and falls 32 seats short of the 272-seat majority mark.

Despite this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term in office. To govern effectively, the BJP will need to rely on its coalition partners, notably Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP. This outcome is a setback for Modi, who had aimed for a landslide victory under the slogan '400 paar.'

This marks the first time since 2014 that the BJP has failed to achieve a majority on its own, a sharp contrast to the 303 seats it won in the 2019 election. The reduction in BJP's support has been seen by the Opposition INDIA bloc as a moral and political defeat for Modi. The Congress party has particularly emphasized this decline, interpreting it as a major loss of public confidence in the Prime Minister and his party.