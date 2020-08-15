Narendra Modi becomes the first non-Congress PM to deliver 7 Independence Day speeches in a row

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first non-Congress PM to do the same in a row.

Modi was sworn in as the 14th PM of India on May 26, 2014. He was again sworn-in as India’s Prime Minister on May 30, 2019, marking the start of his second term in office.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India served the longest - 17 years. His daughter and India's first woman Prime Minister bagged the second spot with 5,829 days in office.

Dr Manmohan Singh served two consecutive terms of five years each.

Now, Modi surpasses late Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the longest serving non-Congress PM. Vajpayee was the fourth longest serving Prime Minister, who had been in office for over three terms.

PM Modi, on Saturday said the call for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in global economy.