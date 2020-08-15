Independence Day 2020: Decoding PM Modi's 'ankle-length turban' look

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday continued his 'turban tradition' as he opted for a predominate mix of orange and yellow coloured headgear for celebrations of the country's 74th Independence Day.

Modi was sported in an orange-colour headgear, with a dash of yellow shade along with a long trail extended till his ankle as he visited the ramparts of historic Red Fort.

He finished off the look with his trademark light cream coloured half-sleeve taut churidar. However, keeping in view of the current situation created by COVID-19, he has added a scarf, like a mask in white colour having orange borders.

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year is being celebrated in a different manner in view of COVID-19.

Every year, the Prime Minister adds a dash of colour with a unique turban for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

With this headgear for his seventh Independence Day address as Prime Minister, Modi continued his trend of wearing turbans on the occasion, which gives us a reason to have a look at his previous outings with the headgear.