Independence Day 2020: Invincible BRAHMOS — Boosting strike prowess of Indian Armed forces

In the existing and swiftly evolving geopolitical scenario of the 21st century India is strengthening its armed forces with steadfast military modernisation and deployment of modern land and naval platforms as well as aerial weapon systems in the country’s frontier positions in order to safeguard the nation from numerous internal and external security challenges.

Development of one such highly advanced, state-of-the-art weapon which has galvanised Indian Armed Force’s firepower manifold is the BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile system. The invincible BRAHMOS missile is a name to reckon with when it comes towards enhancing safety and security of the nation’s widespread international borders. The missile has given the Indian Armed Forces the much needed capability and punch to undertake deep surgical strikes in both land and sea, thus protecting its borders and annihilating enemy assets and installations.

Indian Army, which became the first land force in the world to deploy the deadly BRAHMOS in 2007, has raised several regiments of the formidable weapon in different configurations the latest being the “near vertical dive” trait to strike down an enemy target from a 90-degree angle.

Similarly, for many of the Navy’s frontline surface ships, BRAHMOS has been deployed as a prime strike weapon. In its sub-sea launch configuration, the supersonic cruise missile is set to increase the Navy’s underwater weapons delivery capability manifold by being armed in the future submarines.

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI, after being modified to carry 2.5 tonne missile integrated with half a ton launcher, has successfully demonstrated BRAHMOS missile’s firing capability. BRAHMOS-A air-launched cruise missile has recently become fully-operational and war-ready after receiving its first-ever Fleet Release Clearance (FRC) which has been issued by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC). The successful induction of BRAHMOS in all the three services has made India the first and only country in the world to complete the “supersonic cruise missile triad”.

BRAHMOS has also achieved historic milestones in the flagship “Make In India” programme by successfully indigenizing major sub-systems such as booster, nose cap, canister, fuel management system and other major non-metallic airframe components taking the Indian contribution to more than seventy percent. All launcher systems for the weapon are also being manufactured domestically. 100% of ground support equipment for the weapon complex are also being made in India.

The potent BRAHMOS is jointly developed by India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s JSC MIC NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM). BrahMos Aerospace prides itself in possessing a full-fledged design centre, an Industrial Consortium for producing different sub-systems, a world-class integration, and check-out facilities with stringent quality control. The supersonic cruise missile with a fine combination of speed, precision and power, has three times more velocity and nine times more kinetic energy than any existing subsonic cruise missiles. The multi-platform, multi-target cruise missile, carrying a conventional warhead weighing 200 to 300 kg, is capable of flying up to 290-km at a top speed of around Mach 3. The supersonic speed with maneuverable trajectory makes it invincible for interception by the enemy’s air defence system.

With such impeccable capabilities, BRAHMOS has also emerged as a potential weapon of choice with several countries across continents evincing strong desire in the versatile weapon.The cruise missile has charted many milestones since its inception and added new capabilities and firepower through many variants to meet divergent war scenarios. With all these incredible feats and traits, BRAHMOS today has become the most formidable military asset of the country.

As India celebrates the 74th Independence Day, BrahMos Aerospace wishes the entire nation a Happy Independence Day.