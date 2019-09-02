Narada scam: CBI conducts voice sample tests on West Bengal minister, IPS officer

Kolkata: CBI on Monday conducted voice sample tests of West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee and an IPS officer in connection with the Narada tapes scandal, sources in the central investigating agency said.

Mukherjee is among the ten leaders and ministers of the ruling Trinamool Congress who have been summoned by CBI for the voice sample tests for being allegedly seen accepting cash in the video of the Narada sting operation.

The voice sample test was conducted for senior IPS officer SMH Mirza, who was the Burdwan district superintendent of police when the sting operation was conducted by Samuel Mathew of the Narada News portal in 2014.