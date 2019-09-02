SC quashes leave petition of Ajit Pawar in 5,000 cr MSCB scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the special leave petitions (SLPs) seeking to quash the investigation against Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and other accused in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam of more than Rs 5,000 crore.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justice M R Shah, refused to interfere with the petitions filed by more than 50 accused, including Ajit Pawar, challenging the Bombay High Court judgement, which had ordered the state police to conduct "free and fair" probe in the case.

"We don't want to interfere in the case. We also refused to quash the investigation in the case," the bench of the apex court said in its order.

On August 22, the Bombay High Court had in its judgment directed the Maharashtra Police to conduct a free and fair probe in the case, which involved former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and more than 50 other accused.

The Bombay HC, in its judgment, refused to quash the charges against the accused, citing that the report of inquiries/inspection constitutes credible information and/or material which, prima-facie, discloses the commission of cognizable offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against all the accused.

It also directed the Economic Offences Wing (EoW), Mumbai, to register the First Information Report (FIR) within five days from the date of the judgment given on August 22.

The Bombay HC had given its judgment on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Surinder Mohan Arora, alleging large scale corruption in the MSCB.