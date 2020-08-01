'My brother had no godfather': Sushant's sister Shweta requests PM Modi to look into the case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking justice in the actor’s death case.

Demanding an impartial probe in the matter, Shweta wrote, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost."

Kirti in her note addressed to the PM said, “Dear Sir, Somehow my hearts says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."