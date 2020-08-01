'My brother had no godfather': Sushant's sister Shweta requests PM Modi to look into the case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking justice in the actor’s death case.
Demanding an impartial probe in the matter, Shweta wrote, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost."
Kirti in her note addressed to the PM said, “Dear Sir, Somehow my hearts says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."
Sushant’s father filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty among six others in ‘abetment to suicide’.
A team of Bihar police are currently in the city conducting an independent investigation for the same.
Meanwhile, Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai Police and also asserted that she is being falsely implicated by the actor’s father.
The next hearing in the apex court is on August 5.
Earlier this week, PM Modi acknowledged a letter by former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, requesting a CBI enquiry in the suicide case of late actor.
While the Mumbai police is still investigating the case and questioning people, senior BJP leader Swamy had written to the Prime Minister to request him to initiate a CBI investigation.
Swamy re-tweeted images sharing a copy of the letter from Prime Minister's office which read: "I have received your letter of July 15, 2020".
In his letter, Swamy had claimed that his sources have revealed that several bigwigs from the film industry are trying to cover up the case.
He wrote: "I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood Film World with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr Rajput."
On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help. He was 34.
