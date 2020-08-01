Flatmate says Sushant’s kin forced him to implicate Rhea

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend sent an e-mail to Mumbai Police on July 28, alleging that Rajput’s family had put pressure on him to give a false statement against actress Rhea Chakraborty. According to sources, the email was sent by Siddhartha Pithani, who claimed that he had received a series of phone calls from Rajput's family members to show Chakraborty in a bad light and give a statement to the police that goes against her. A copy of this email was also a part of the petition filed in the Supreme Court by Chakraborty to transfer the probe to Mumbai.

Police sources claimed Pithani was allegedly pressured to answer about Chakraborty's expenses when she was staying with Rajput at the Mont Blanc, Bandra. He also alleged that he is being asked to give a statement on issues he wasn’t aware of. “Pithani said that the family member told him that he would get a phone call soon. Accordingly, he received a call from an unknown WhatsApp number, which ended within 40 seconds and hence he could not give any statement," the official said.

Rajput hanged himself at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Bandra Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and had recorded statements of over 40 people. Rajput's father has filed an FIR against Chakraborty for abetting his son's suicide.

The Bihar Police has also recorded the statement of Rajput's ex- girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. They are scrutinising Rajput's financial transactions and bank account details after his father accused Chakraborty of siphoning Rs 15 crore. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a complaint against Chakraborty connection to alleged money laundering.

Meanwhile, actor Shekhar Suman met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Friday seeking a CBI probe into Rajput's death.