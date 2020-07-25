PM Modi acknowledges letter written by Subramanian Swamy demanding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Over a month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in his death is now gaining momentum. Home Minister Amit Shah ahd recently forwarded Bihar Janadhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's letter to the concerned ministry. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the letter written by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.
Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "PM Modi has acknowledged the letter written by Dr @Swamy39 for CBI investigation into mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput!"
Sharing a picture of the letter, he wrote, "This was the letter written by @Swamy39 on 15th July to Hon’ble PM Modi."
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. Several politicians, celebrities and fans have been voicing a demand for a CBI inquiry into the case, which is currently being investigated by Mumbai Police.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has also urged other Member of Parliaments (MPs) to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a CBI probe in the "unnatural death".
"All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry," Swamy tweeted on Saturday.
On Friday, Swamy said that the possibility of a CBI investigation being ordered by the government over the actor's alleged suicide had "vastly increased".
"At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A and B of IPC," he tweeted.
