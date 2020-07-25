PM Modi acknowledges letter written by Subramanian Swamy demanding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Over a month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in his death is now gaining momentum. Home Minister Amit Shah ahd recently forwarded Bihar Janadhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's letter to the concerned ministry. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the letter written by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "PM Modi has acknowledged the letter written by Dr @Swamy39 for CBI investigation into mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput!"

Sharing a picture of the letter, he wrote, "This was the letter written by @Swamy39 on 15th July to Hon’ble PM Modi."