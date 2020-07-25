Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Subramanian Swamy wants MPs to write to PM Modi asking for CBI inquiry

The controversy around actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death does not seem to end any time soon. After asking advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to "look into facts of the case", BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has now urged other Member of Parliaments (MPs) to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a CBI probe in the "unnatural death".
"All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry," Swamy tweeted on Saturday.
On Friday, Swamy said that the possibility of a CBI investigation being ordered by the government over the actor's alleged suicide had "vastly increased".
"At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A and B of IPC," he tweeted.
Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe into the late actors death.
"Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate," the actress wrote.
Ever since the 34-year-old actor passed away last month, several politicians, celebrities and fans have been voicing a demand for a CBI enquiry into the case, currently being investigated by Mumbai Police.
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong - 'Dil Bechara' - released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities and countless admirers of the actor paid their tributes by watching it on the first day of release. The movie also went on to register a full 10/10 on IMDB.
(With IANS inputs)
