Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Subramanian Swamy wants MPs to write to PM Modi asking for CBI inquiry

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe into the late actors death.

"Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate," the actress wrote.

Ever since the 34-year-old actor passed away last month, several politicians, celebrities and fans have been voicing a demand for a CBI enquiry into the case, currently being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong - 'Dil Bechara' - released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities and countless admirers of the actor paid their tributes by watching it on the first day of release. The movie also went on to register a full 10/10 on IMDB.

(With IANS inputs)