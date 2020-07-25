Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sanjana Sanghi impresses in Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song

Two scenes stand out in the film. On a rainy night, Kizie's father (Saswata Chatterjee) and Manny sit on a swing discussing the uncertainties of life over bottles of beer. It hasn't been a bed of roses for either of them, but both put on a brave face and carry on with their lives each day. In another scene, Manny organises a preview funeral for himself at a church. The only attendees are his ladylove Kizzie and best friend Jagdish. Be sure to keep a handkerchief around when the scene comes on the screen.

On the acting front, Sushant Singh Rajput plays the vulnerable and effervescent Manny with depth and sensitivity. Sanjana Sanghi holds her ground amid stellar actors like Rajput, Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee. Equally at ease in the emotional scenes, no other actor in recent times has shown such spark and confidence in his/her debut outing.

If one has to point out the follies of the film, AR Rahman's music certainly didn't touch my soul. The music maestro rarely gets it wrong, and this was that once in a blue moon occasion. A couple of songs Taare Ginn and Khulke Jeena Ka are decent, but I yearn for a better album from the Oscar winner ever since 2011's magical ‘Rockstar'. Also, debut director Mukesh Chhabra falls short of a perfect home run. Particular scenes, beautifully written in the book, did not translate well on screen (e.g.: the scene in which Manny explains why he carries a cigarette with him even though he never smokes). The film looks like a patchwork of some beautifully shot scenes. It lacks a ‘binding factor' which I certainly believe Rahman's music could have been that and propelled the film to be more impactful.

However, these minor slips won't deter you from letting go your emotions for Sushant Singh Rajput. As he amazingly puts it, "Perhaps the difference between what is miserable, and that which is spectacular, lies is a leap of faith."

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Streaming Platform: Disney Hotstar

Rating: 3 stars (out of 5)