Truth shall prevail: Rhea Chakraborty responds to allegations by Sushant's family and FIR

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been facing flak from nearly all quarters after an was FIR filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The FIR was filed under several sections of the IPC, including abetment of suicide and named Rhea and several of her family members.
Rhea however insists that she is innocent. While she had earlier told the Supreme Court this, she has now spoken out in a video.
On Friday, Rhea was seen in a video clip addressing the allegations against her.
"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrained from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice" she says.
"Saytameva jayate. The truth shall prevail," she concludes.
Following the FIR, a team from the Bihar Police had come to Mumbai to investigate the case, and had even visited her residence. At the same time, Rhea had sought transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. In her petition filed before the Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that she's innocent and has been falsely implicated. The petition also claims that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor. Reportedly she had shifted on June 8, after living with Sushant for a year.
Soon after Rhea moved the Supreme Court, caveats were filed by the Bihar government and Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh to ensure that Rhea Chakraborty does not get the relief of transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai in the death case of the actor without they being heard. Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent.
(With inputs from agencies)
