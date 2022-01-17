Mumbai: Traffic police implements odd-even parking restrictions on both sides of Kadeshwari Temple Road in Bandra (W)

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification in connection to regulating the odd-even parking restrictions on both sides of Kadeshwari Temple Road in Bandra (W) from its junction with St. Baptist Road upto Sai Temple in Mount Mary.

According to the notification, on even dates, the parking will be done on the eastern side of the road and on odd dates, parking will be done on the western side. The decision to regulate odd-even parking dates on this road was deemed necessary in the view of the road being observed as a narrow road for vehicular traffic, causing major inconveniences and congestion during peak hours and otherwise.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:51 PM IST