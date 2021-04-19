Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sealink to BKC flyover to open for traffic movement by May end

The construction work of Kalanagar flyovers is going on in full swing. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday night also successfully launched one of the crucial steel girders of this flyover attaining 90 per cent of progress in project work till date.

It aims to open up the second flyover from Sealink to BKC for traffic movement by May end. In February 2021 it had opened the first flyover from BKC to Worli Sealink, providing major relief to commuters from traffic congestion.

The new Sealink -BKC flyover which is to open from May end is 725 metres long comprising two lanes. While the other flyover from Sion Dharavi link road (free left) towards Sea link will be ready by November end only. This 349 metres long flyover work has been affected due to Metro Line 2B.