 Mumbai Police Arrest Man From Vadodara For Sending Bomb Threat Mail To RBI, Probe On To Find Motive
The said email had demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the governor of the bank, Shaktikanta Das.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
RBI | PTI

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested an individual suspected of sending a threatening email to the Reserve Bank of India office, claiming the intention to place 11 bombs at three different locations. Authorities are currently probing the motive behind the threatening communication.

RBI had received threat mail on Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a threatening email on Tuesday, indicating potential bomb threats targeting the RBI office, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. The email, demanding the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, triggered an investigation by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station, with the crime branch and Mumbai Police collaborating.

According to Mumbai Police, the email had allegeg the placement of 11 bombs at various locations in Mumbai, accusing RBI in conjunction with private sector banks of orchestrating a major scam. Individuals implicated include RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, top finance officials, and some Indian ministers, with the sender claiming to possess substantial evidence.

The threatening email, sent from 'Khilafat.india@gmail.com,' had demanded the immediate resignation of both the RBI Governor and the Finance Minister, along with a press statement disclosing details of the alleged scam.

Sender had threatened to blow up 11 bombs in Mumbai

The sender had threatened that if his demands are not met by 1:30 pm on Tuesday, 11 bombs placed at specified locations, including RBI's new central office building in Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers in BKC, will detonate sequentially.

Despite a thorough search conducted by the police and bomb squad at the mentioned locations, no suspicious items were found. An FIR against an unidentified person had been registered at MRA Marg police station. Rapid response by the police ensured the arrest of the sender of mail in a day.

article-image

