Mumbai: 11 Bomb Threats Issued To RBI, HDFC & ICICI Bank ; Sender Demands Resignations Of FM Nirmala Sitharaman & Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI | PTI

In a startling development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received an email, in which the sender threatened to plant bombs in the RBI office, as well as at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The email also demanding the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A total of 11 bomb threats were reported at different places across Mumbai, including the RBI office, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. The Mumbai Police have registered a case in connection with the threatening email and subsequent bomb threats.

More details to follow.