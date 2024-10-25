 Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Representative image | File

The series of threats against flights operated by various Indian airlines continues to cause alarm. On Friday, a Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet flight received a bomb threat, creating tension at the airport. Kandla Airport officials promptly informed the police, who arrived at the scene to secure the situation. No bomb was found in the flight and passengers after detailed checking of both.

Another incident occurred in Delhi, the Delhi control room received a phone call claiming that a human bomb was on board a flight from Mumbai to Delhi, allegedly carrying 80 to 90 terrorists. Mumbai Police were immediately informed. After receiving information from the Delhi Control Room, airport authorities conducted an investigation. It is revealed that the call was made with the intent to harass the woman.

Apart from these bomb threats were also issued to other flights on various routes. An investigation is underway to identify the person responsible and determine the motive behind the threats. On Thursday, the accused posted a threat on X (formerly Twitter), targeting IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India flights, claiming bombs were planted onboard.

According to police, in Kandla, the SpiceJet flight landed in an isolated bay for inspection, but no bomb was found after a thorough search of the aircraft and passengers. Around 1 pm on Thursday, the accused used a Twitter account, @adamlanza222, to post bomb threats directed at IndiGo, Vistara, and other airlines. The post read, "I planted bombs onboard 20 of your planes. The flights ARE: 6E11, 6E17, 6E58, 6E112, 6E125, 6E133, 6E135, 6E149, 6E196, 6E201, 6E235, 6E236, 6E259, 6E265, 6E277, 6E282, 6E304, 6E334, 6E362, 6E394. NO ONE WILL GET OUT ALIVE. Treat this as your last day," tagging IndiGo’s X account.

Similarly, the accused posted threats targeting Vistara, stating, "I planted bombs onboard 20 of your planes. The flights ARE: UK25, UK107, UK27, UK116, UK131, UK146, UK158, UK162, UK184, UK273, UK509, UK516, UK521, UK533, UK552, UK555, UK561, UK589, UK613, UK615. NO ONE WILL GET OUT ALIVE. TREAT THIS as your last day." Threats with similar wording were also issued against Air India and Akasa Airlines and mentioned their flights numbers.

Following these threats, security officials notified relevant authorities, and each flight landed in isolation bays, where extensive inspections were conducted. No bombs were found on any of the aircraft or among passengers.

On October 24, the Sahar police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 351(4), and 353(1)(b) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

