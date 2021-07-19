Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been appointed as the deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Naqvi takes over from Piyush Goyal who has been elevated as the leader of the house in the Upper House.



Naqvi, 63, was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016 and is known for his vast knowledge of parliamentary affairs. He had been a student leader and was jailed in 1975 during the Emergency.

In 2014, Naqvi was made the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and minority affairs during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the leader on Twitter and said, "Congratulation @naqvimukhtar on being appointed Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Affable by nature, your experience in parliamentary affairs in well known".