Monsoon session of Parliament begins today even as government under fire again over Pegasus snooping

On Sunday, opposition parties objected to the government's offer for a joint address to all MPs by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid at the Parliament annexe. They said the move aims to "bypass" norms at a time when Parliament is in session.

Leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the Covid pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go "outside".

The annexe is a separate building within the premises of the Parliament complex.

In an all-party meeting yesterday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that PM Modi will address MPs of both the Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- on July 20 and speak on the pandemic.

"What is the need to go outside Parliament? Any address should be on the floor of the House. This is another idea to bypass Parliament. Stop making a mockery of Parliament. How far will Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah go? Just when we thought that they cannot go lower, they want to make a presentation in the annexe and not on the floor of the House," TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, who was at the meeting, said.