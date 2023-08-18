'Mujhe Kaafi Dukh Hua Hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures Of Quick Action In Araria Journalist Killing Case

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav |

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, speaking on the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Araria district, said that he was "deeply hurt" by the incident and that he had instructed the police officers to look into the killing of the journalist. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assured of quick action against those behind this incident and even expressed surprise at the the killing.

"Dukh ki baat hai, woh toh dekh raha hai police usko, koi kisi ke baare mein hua hai news hai, ek news hai turant humne adhikariyon ko keh diya hai, kya hua hai ji iss tarah se hua hai, humko bada dukh hua hai (This is a sad incident and I am deeply hurt. I immediately instructed the officers to look into the case. I am deeply hurt this has happened)," said Nitish Kumar.

Read Also Jungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria

"Hum yahan aane ke pehle dekhein hain news mein, humko laga ki bhai kaise kisi patrakar ka hua hai, hum adhikariyon ko kahe hain ki ise dekhiye (I learnt about the incident as I watched the news before coming here. I am shocked as to how come such a thing has happened with a journalist. I have told the officers to look into this case), " Nitish Kumar told the press, asserting that quick action would be taken in the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Friday (August 18) morning, a journalist named Vimal Yadav was shot dead in Bihar's Araria district. The journalist was working for Dainik Jagran group. The journalist was shot dead at his residence in Raniganj by four people, said reports. He is said to have died on the spot. The incident once again raised questions over the law and order situation in the state with the opposition BJP terming the incidents of crime as return of "jungle raj" in Bihar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)