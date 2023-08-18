Jungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria |

Bihar: In a shocking news that has came to light on Friday morning, a journalist was shot dead in the Araria district of Bihar. The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, a Dainik Jagran journalist. He was shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence today.

A massive uproar reportedly erupted in the area after the shooting incident. Local police and authorities have rushed to the spot immediately after the information was received.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

