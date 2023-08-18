 Jungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria

Jungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria

The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, a Dainik Jagran journalist. He was shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Jungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria |

Bihar: In a shocking news that has came to light on Friday morning, a journalist was shot dead in the Araria district of Bihar. The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, a Dainik Jagran journalist. He was shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence today.

A massive uproar reportedly erupted in the area after the shooting incident. Local police and authorities have rushed to the spot immediately after the information was received.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria

Jungle Raj In Bihar: Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria

Kota Hostels Install Spring-Loaded Fans To Foil Suicide Attempts; 'What A Ridiculous Solution,' Slam...

Kota Hostels Install Spring-Loaded Fans To Foil Suicide Attempts; 'What A Ridiculous Solution,' Slam...

BJP's Veteran Ladakh Leader Expelled After His Son Elopes with Buddhist Woman

BJP's Veteran Ladakh Leader Expelled After His Son Elopes with Buddhist Woman

Video: Bank of Baroda Security Guard Shoots Neighbours After Argument Over Pet Dogs’ Fight In...

Video: Bank of Baroda Security Guard Shoots Neighbours After Argument Over Pet Dogs’ Fight In...

'Classroom Not A Place To Share Personal Opinions': Unacademy Co-Founder Roman Saini's Statement On...

'Classroom Not A Place To Share Personal Opinions': Unacademy Co-Founder Roman Saini's Statement On...