UP Crime: BJP Leader Shot Dead Outside House In Moradabad; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

A chilling CCTV footage that has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, a local BJP leader from Sambhal was shot dead at point blank range on Thursday (August 10). The leader, Anuj Chaudhary, was active in politics and the incident took place outside his house in Moradabad on Thursday evening, said police. The angle of political rivalry is suspected to the cause of murder and motive behind attack on the BJP leader, said police after reaching the crime spot and carrying out preliminary investigation. The shooters kept firing at the BJP leader even after he had fallen on the ground, showed the shocking CCTV video.

Shot outside his house

Anuj Chaudhary, 34, was walking outside his house in Moradabad when three bike-borne miscreants came and shot at him. The CCTV footage shows how the assailants shot at the BJP leader in broad daylight before escaping from the spot.

When the incident took place, Chaudhary was with another person. After he was shot, Chaudhary was rushed to Moradabad's BrightStar Hospital. However, he succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Watch: BJP leader from Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, shot dead outside his residence in Moradabad by three bike-borne assailants on Thursday evening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports said that Anuj Chaudhary had contested the block chief elections from Sambha;'s Asmoli block. However, he had lost the elections.

Police carries out investigation

Police reached the crime spot in the evening upon learning about the shooting incident.

"A 30-year-old man namely Anuj Chowdhary was shot at by unidentified bike-borne miscreants. Anuj Chowdhary was taken to a hospital and died during the treatment. On the basis of complaint by family members of the victim, a case has been registered against two suspect namely Amit Chaudhary and Aniket. Further investigation is underway," said Hemraj Meena, SSP, Moradabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)