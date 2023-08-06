UP Crime: 2 Kids Made To Drink Urine, Chillies Put Inside Rectum Over Suspicion Of Stealing; 6 Held After Video Surfaces

2 Kids Made To Drink Urine, Chillies Put Inside Rectum | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: A horrific incident that shamed humanity occurred at Siddharthnagar district in Uttra Pradesh. A case of brutality with two minors came to light in Pathra Police Station area. As per the report, the two children were caught while trying to enter a chicken farm in the area. After being caught, they were punished till the limit of cruelty was crossed. Both of them were injected with petrol and made to drink urine. Also chillies were put inside their rectum. The kids facing brutality are mentally ill.

Heinous act filmed on camera

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that chillies are first being put inside their rectum and then they are being made to drink a bottle of urine. One of the children is reported to be 6 to 7 years old. Around six people have been arrested by police and investigation is being carried out after the video went viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brutal punishment to minors

As per media reports, the kids were punished after Rs 2,000 went missing from the farm on Wednesday. On the basis of suspicion the farm owners called the kids on pretext of giving them tea and then did the brutality with them that shook the souls of people and also filmed the heinous act on camera.

Victim's father reacts

Hands and feet of the kids were tied and stripped naked and injected with petrol at the farm. After which they put chopped chillies inside their delicate parts and made them to drink urine and also filmed the incident. The police have registered a case under POCSO and eight people have been named in the FIR. The main accused named Saud and Shapu are still on the run. The father of the victim narrated the ordeal to the media and said that this is the limit of torture.