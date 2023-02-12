MP Shocker! Unable to get ambulance 6-year-old boy takes father to hospital on pushcart; shocking video surfaces |

In a video highlighting the inadequacy of the state's healthcare facilities, a father was seen in Madhya Pradesh being pushed by his six-year-old son in a wooden cart to a hospital.

According to the footage, the child can be seen attempting to control the direction of the cart that he pushed for three kilometers while wearing a shirt and blue jeans. On the other end of the cart, the mother of the boy can be seen pushing it.

The incident was reported from Singrauli, and a video of it is currently going viral on social media.

The family waited for the ambulance for 20 mins

The Shah family unsuccessfully requested an ambulance by calling the government hospital. The family decided to push the man to the hospital after waiting for 20 minutes.

An investigation of the incident has been mandated by the district administration.

