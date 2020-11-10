India

Updated on
MP Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 28 assembly seats begins

By FPJ Web Desk

An elderly woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Raisen district, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
PTI

Counting of votes in 58 assembly seats across 11 states

Counting begins for 28 assembly seats in MP

Counting to begin at 8 am

The counting will begin at 8 AM as per the Election Commission's COVID-19 guidelines which restrict the number of people who can be present in the counting halls, officials said, adding extensive measures have been taken to ensure social distancing.

Counting of votes in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where voting was held on November 3, will be held on Tuesday, November 10. Nearly 68% turnout was recorded in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.

The stakes are high for the Congress too as it had sitting MLAs in 27 seats out of 28 in the state. Twenty-five of them had resigned early this year and joined the BJP after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath Government.

They are now in the fray as BJP candidates, while in three other seats the by-election was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators.

Exit polls have predicted favourable result for the BJP. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will survive as it projected the party to win 16-18 seats, and Congress is estimated to bag 10-12 of the total 28 seats that went to polls.

Here is the list of seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held:

  1. Joura

  2. Sumawali

  3. Morena

  4. Dimani

  5. Ambah (SC)

  6. Mehgaon

  7. Gohad (SC)

  8. Gwalior

  9. Gwalior East

  10. Dabra (SC)

  11. Bhander (SC)

  12. Karera (SC)

  13. Pohari

  14. Bamori

  15. Ashok Nagar (SC)

  16. Mungaoli

  17. Surkhi

  18. Malhara

  19. Anuppur (ST)

  20. Sanchi (SC)

  21. Biaora

  22. Agar (SC)

  23. Hatpipliya

  24. Mandhata

  25. Nepanagar (ST)

  26. Badnawar

  27. Sanwer (SC)

  28. Suwasra

