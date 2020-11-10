MP Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 28 assembly seats begins

Counting of votes in 58 assembly seats across 11 states
Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 Live Updates
Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting will begin at 8 AM as per the Election Commission's COVID-19 guidelines which restrict the number of people who can be present in the counting halls, officials said, adding extensive measures have been taken to ensure social distancing.
Counting of votes in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where voting was held on November 3, will be held on Tuesday, November 10. Nearly 68% turnout was recorded in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.
The stakes are high for the Congress too as it had sitting MLAs in 27 seats out of 28 in the state. Twenty-five of them had resigned early this year and joined the BJP after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath Government.
They are now in the fray as BJP candidates, while in three other seats the by-election was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators.
Exit polls have predicted favourable result for the BJP. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will survive as it projected the party to win 16-18 seats, and Congress is estimated to bag 10-12 of the total 28 seats that went to polls.
Here is the list of seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held:
Joura
Sumawali
Morena
Dimani
Ambah (SC)
Mehgaon
Gohad (SC)
Gwalior
Gwalior East
Dabra (SC)
Bhander (SC)
Karera (SC)
Pohari
Bamori
Ashok Nagar (SC)
Mungaoli
Surkhi
Malhara
Anuppur (ST)
Sanchi (SC)
Biaora
Agar (SC)
Hatpipliya
Mandhata
Nepanagar (ST)
Badnawar
Sanwer (SC)
Suwasra
