MP Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 28 assembly seats begins

Counting of votes in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where voting was held on November 3, will be held on Tuesday, November 10. Nearly 68% turnout was recorded in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.

The stakes are high for the Congress too as it had sitting MLAs in 27 seats out of 28 in the state. Twenty-five of them had resigned early this year and joined the BJP after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath Government.

They are now in the fray as BJP candidates, while in three other seats the by-election was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators.

Exit polls have predicted favourable result for the BJP. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will survive as it projected the party to win 16-18 seats, and Congress is estimated to bag 10-12 of the total 28 seats that went to polls.

Here is the list of seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held: