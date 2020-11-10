India

Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 58 assembly seats across 11 states begins

By FPJ Web Desk

The bypolls were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Voting for one Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar was also held.

Counting to begin at 8 am

The counting will begin at 8 AM as per the Election Commission's COVID-19 guidelines which restrict the number of people who can be present in the counting halls, officials said, adding extensive measures have been taken to ensure social distancing.

Counting of votes in 58 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat across 11 states will be conducted on Tuesday. Voting for 54 of these seats was held on November 3 while four assembly seats in Manipur voted on November 7.

According to exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 5-6 seats, SP 1-2 seats and BSP 0-1 seat in UP, out of the eight seats for which polling was held on November 3.

In Gujarat where voting happened for eight seats, the same exit poll projected BJP to win 6-7 assembly seats and Congress a single seat. BJP is in power in Gujarat as well as in Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the list of all 58 assembly constituencies where bypolls were held:

Madhya Pradesh

  1. Joura

  2. Sumawali

  3. Morena

  4. Dimani

  5. Ambah (SC)

  6. Mehgaon

  7. Gohad (SC)

  8. Gwalior

  9. Gwalior East

  10. Dabra (SC)

  11. Bhander (SC)

  12. Karera (SC)

  13. Pohari

  14. Bamori

  15. Ashok Nagar (SC)

  16. Mungaoli

  17. Surkhi

  18. Malhara

  19. Anuppur (ST)

  20. Sanchi (SC)

  21. Biaora

  22. Agar (SC)

  23. Hatpipliya

  24. Mandhata

  25. Nepanagar (ST)

  26. Badnawar

  27. Sanwer (SC)

  28. Suwasra

Gujarat

  1. Abdasa

  2. Limbdi

  3. Morbi

  4. Dhari

  5. Gadhada (SC)

  6. Karjan

  7. Dangs (ST)

  8. Kaprada(ST)

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Naugawan Sadat

  2. Bulandshahr

  3. Tundla (SC)

  4. Bangennau

  5. Ghatampur (SC)

  6. Deoria

  7. Malhani

Jharkhand

  1. Dumka (ST)

  2. Bermo

Karnataka

  1. Sira

  2. Rajarajeshwarinagar

Nagaland

  1. Southern Angazni-I (ST)

  2. Pungro-Kiphire (ST)

Odisha

  1. Balasore

  2. Tirtol (SC)

Telangana

  1. Dubbak

Chhattisgarh

  1. Marwahi(ST)

Haryana

  1. Baroda

Manipur

  1. Lilong

  2. Wangjing Tentha

Lok Sabha bypoll

Valmiki Nagar

