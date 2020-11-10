Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 58 assembly seats across 11 states begins

Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 Live Updates
MP Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 28 assembly seats begins
Counting begins for 58 assembly seats across 11 states
The bypolls were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Voting for one Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar was also held.
Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting will begin at 8 AM as per the Election Commission's COVID-19 guidelines which restrict the number of people who can be present in the counting halls, officials said, adding extensive measures have been taken to ensure social distancing.
Counting of votes in 58 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat across 11 states will be conducted on Tuesday. Voting for 54 of these seats was held on November 3 while four assembly seats in Manipur voted on November 7.
The bypolls were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Voting for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar was also held.
According to exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 5-6 seats, SP 1-2 seats and BSP 0-1 seat in UP, out of the eight seats for which polling was held on November 3.
In Gujarat where voting happened for eight seats, the same exit poll projected BJP to win 6-7 assembly seats and Congress a single seat. BJP is in power in Gujarat as well as in Uttar Pradesh.
Here is the list of all 58 assembly constituencies where bypolls were held:
Madhya Pradesh
Joura
Sumawali
Morena
Dimani
Ambah (SC)
Mehgaon
Gohad (SC)
Gwalior
Gwalior East
Dabra (SC)
Bhander (SC)
Karera (SC)
Pohari
Bamori
Ashok Nagar (SC)
Mungaoli
Surkhi
Malhara
Anuppur (ST)
Sanchi (SC)
Biaora
Agar (SC)
Hatpipliya
Mandhata
Nepanagar (ST)
Badnawar
Sanwer (SC)
Suwasra
Gujarat
Abdasa
Limbdi
Morbi
Dhari
Gadhada (SC)
Karjan
Dangs (ST)
Kaprada(ST)
Uttar Pradesh
Naugawan Sadat
Bulandshahr
Tundla (SC)
Bangennau
Ghatampur (SC)
Deoria
Malhani
Jharkhand
Dumka (ST)
Bermo
Karnataka
Sira
Rajarajeshwarinagar
Nagaland
Southern Angazni-I (ST)
Pungro-Kiphire (ST)
Odisha
Balasore
Tirtol (SC)
Telangana
Dubbak
Chhattisgarh
Marwahi(ST)
Haryana
Baroda
Manipur
Lilong
Wangjing Tentha
Lok Sabha bypoll
Valmiki Nagar
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)