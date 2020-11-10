Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 58 assembly seats across 11 states begins

Counting of votes in 58 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat across 11 states will be conducted on Tuesday. Voting for 54 of these seats was held on November 3 while four assembly seats in Manipur voted on November 7.

The bypolls were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Voting for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar was also held.

According to exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 5-6 seats, SP 1-2 seats and BSP 0-1 seat in UP, out of the eight seats for which polling was held on November 3.

In Gujarat where voting happened for eight seats, the same exit poll projected BJP to win 6-7 assembly seats and Congress a single seat. BJP is in power in Gujarat as well as in Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the list of all 58 assembly constituencies where bypolls were held:

Madhya Pradesh

Joura Sumawali Morena Dimani Ambah (SC) Mehgaon Gohad (SC) Gwalior Gwalior East Dabra (SC) Bhander (SC) Karera (SC) Pohari Bamori Ashok Nagar (SC) Mungaoli Surkhi Malhara Anuppur (ST) Sanchi (SC) Biaora Agar (SC) Hatpipliya Mandhata Nepanagar (ST) Badnawar Sanwer (SC) Suwasra

Gujarat

Abdasa Limbdi Morbi Dhari Gadhada (SC) Karjan Dangs (ST) Kaprada(ST)

Uttar Pradesh

Naugawan Sadat Bulandshahr Tundla (SC) Bangennau Ghatampur (SC) Deoria Malhani

Jharkhand

Dumka (ST) Bermo

Karnataka

Sira Rajarajeshwarinagar

Nagaland

Southern Angazni-I (ST) Pungro-Kiphire (ST)

Odisha

Balasore Tirtol (SC)

Telangana

Dubbak

Chhattisgarh

Marwahi(ST)

Haryana

Baroda

Manipur

Lilong Wangjing Tentha

Lok Sabha bypoll

Valmiki Nagar