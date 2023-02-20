Motion of anti-division of Bengal passed in WB Assembly

PTI File Photo

Amidst verbal slugfest a motion of anti-division of Bengal was passed in West Bengal Assembly on Monday.

The motion was passed in the backdrop of few BJP leaders on several occasions asking for division of the state alleging 'step motherly' treatment to North Bengal by the state government.

Talking about the resolution, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said he would prefer to ‘die’ than agree to the division of Bengal.

“In 1905 Lord Curzon wanted to divide Bengal. With an aim to draw political mileage, the BJP speaks about division of Bengal in North Bengal. I would rather give up my life than allow division of Bengal,” said Hakim inside the House.

‘Political hypocrisy’ of BJP

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said division of Bengal is ‘political hypocrisy’ of BJP.

BJP North Bengal MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma said a ‘referrendum should be brought to get the mandate of the people of North Bengal’.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “BJP doesn’t want division of Bengal. We want one Bengal, united Bengal and also one India. It is a TMCs ploy ahead of rural polls and Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.”

On Sunday, Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) member and president of Hamro Party Ajoy Edwards said if such a resolution is passed in the Assembly the GTA members will stage protests against it.

